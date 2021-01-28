



Two men have been arrested after the Cox Local Police located, a plantation with more than 10,300 marijuana plants in a greenhouse in the Collederos area of the town. A second smaller unit was also found in a house in the La Hoya neighborhood of the municipality.

Callosa del Segura Civil Guard learned of the possible existence of an important crop of cannabis sativa thanks to the Cox Local Police who decided to inspect a number of greenhouses, due to their high odour.

The Civil Guard took charge of the culminating in the arrest of a Spanish man and another of Dutch nationality, both of whom have now been released on bail.

On the same day, a second, smaller plantation was found in a house in the La Hoya neighborhood.