Botti trained Arabic Welcome tipped in Lingfield Betway Handicap





Havlin eyes double on Perfect Focus and Bint Al Anood

By Andrew Atkinson

Marco Botti trained 10st top weight Arabic Welcome (12.00) ridden by Christian Howarth is tipped to land the Betway Handicap over 1 mile at Lingfield Park on Saturday, noted when winning at Wolverhampton this month.

William Knight trained Year Of The Dragon (12.35) is selected to win the Ladbrokes Novice Maiden C5 Stakes over 1m, ridden by Callum Shepherd.

Simon Crisford saddles Perfect Focus (1.10) ridden by Rob Havlin tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Bombardier C5 Maiden Stakes over 7f.

Havlin rides John Gosden trained Bint Al Anood (1.45) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Ladbrokes C5 Handicap over 7f, noted when winning at Wolverhampton this month.

Richard Fahey saddles eight-year-old Paddy Power (2.20) tipped each-way in the Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs under Tom Hamilton, having last won in November 2019.

Charlie Fellowes trained Pirate King (2.55) ridden by Kieran Shoemark is tipped to win the Betway Handicap over 1m 4f.

Mohareb (3.30) trained by Michael Appleby and ridden by Alistair Rawlinson is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Bombardier C3 Handicap over 1m.

John Ryan trained Arthur’s Angel (4.05) 15-2 ridden by David Probert is tipped each-way in the Ladbrokes Handicap over 6 furlongs, under 9st 7lbs.

*Race times may vary.

