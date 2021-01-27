



Minister Carolina Pascual and the rectors of Valencia’s public universities have agreed to “the minimum presence of students in classrooms” from the start of the second semester, which mean that all possible classes are taught online.

The decision was as a result of the spread of the pandemic but also as a result of requests from student representatives.

It will be applied during the month of February and the idea is to maintain only the presence for the practical sessions that are essential.

The minister said that the measure will be reviewed depending on future developments.

“But we must continue to provide quality instruction and to guarantee the health and safety of the entire university community”, she added.

The coordination meeting was attended by representatives from the Universitat de València, Politècnica, Alicante, Miguel Hernández from Elche and Jaume I in Castellón.