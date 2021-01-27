



American researchers from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that they can find little meaningful evidence that Covid 19 is being spread in schools and colleges in the United States, however, here in the Valencian Educational system, the situation appears to show rather different results.

Almost 6,000 students and more than 1,200 teachers are currently said to be infected by Coronavirus in the Valencian Community. In addition, there are a further 20,000 students and 1,100 teachers who are currently in quarantine

By type of centre, of the 818,644 Kindergarten, Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate and FP students, 0.7% of the total number of students are positive, 5,777 students.

With the application of protocols and security measures, preventive isolation has been established, due to being in close contacts with positives, of 2.5% of all students.

Regarding teachers, of the 78,434 teachers in the Valencian Community system, 1.5% are positive, that is, 1,206 teachers. With the application of the prevention and protection measures 1.4% of all teaching staff are now in isolation.

Despite the figures shown above the Ministry of Education also insists that “Valencian educational centres continue to be safe places for the detection of infections, and the application of safety and hygiene measures helps to reduce the transmission of social infections.

In the Alicante Province 98.1% of the nearly 16,700 classes are receiving face-to-face classes as normal.

Of the 297,281 students enrolled in the Alicante region, there are 0.8% positive, 2,370 students while a total of 2.8% are in isolation due to contact.

In terms of teachers, of the 27,694 teachers in the Alicante regions, 1.9% were positive, this is 521 teachers. In addition, with the application of strict prevention and protection measures for close contacts with active positives, the preventive isolation of a further 1.4% of the teaching staff is necessary.