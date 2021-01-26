



Market trader up in arms as take-away meals at Zoco Market lead to people eating food – at her closed cafe

Quote: ‘I couldn’t believe people were ordering take-away meals – then sitting down to dine – and smoking in our cafe’.

By Andrew Atkinson

A market trader is up in arms after take-away meals at Zoco Market, Algorfa, lead to some people eating their food at her cafe business that was closed.

“I can’t believe what happened – people buying takeaways from different cafes – then going to sit in our cafe,” fumed Annie Craig, whose business was closed on the day.

The market on Sunday, January 24, remained open in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, that lead to Restaurant owners instructed to close, with take-away services only allowed.

“We closed, due to the restrictions,” said Annie, shocked at the attitude of people who refused to adhere to the Valencia Generalitat COVID-19 protocols.

“I couldn’t believe that some people were ordering take-away meals – then sitting down to dine – and smoking in our cafe,” said Annie.

Coronavirus cases surged in January, that lead to Government guidelines affecting all regions throughout the country, in an attempt to reduce the number of people contracting the virus.

“This attitude by some people is why this covid increase in cases is not going away – because of people like them.

“I just can’t believe it and it is bloody disgusting,” slammed Annie, who said the market management did nothing about it.

Annie has now decided that her Cafe will be open for take-away meals on January 31.