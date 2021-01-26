



In line with all the current restrictions regarding the Covid 19 pandemic, Torrevieja U3A has regrettably had to cancel all of its activities until such time that the restrictions are relaxed.

A few groups had been able to restart after the Christmas break but these were very short lived!! Hopefully, some of the many activities will be able to restart in the near future

The AGM which, it was hoped, could be held in February, has also had to be rescheduled. It is hoped that we will be able to reconvene it sometime in April.

Further updates on the AGM and all other relevant matters will be notified to members by the normal methods, Newsletter, Website and Facebook.

Hoping that we can all get back to a semblance of normality in the very near future.

Barry Weston