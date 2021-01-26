



By Andrew Atkinson

As Spain basked in sunny winter weather that saw temperatures rise above 20 degrees in January it was a different scenario in Blackpool – with temperatures enough to freeze your rocks off!

With temperatures plummeting to below freezing following hail and snow Blackpool beach and promenade were covered in a blanket of the white stuff.

Far from George Formby’s famous quote: ‘It’s turned out nice again’!

Formby, famed for his song My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock, pictured switching on the world famous illuminations in 1953.

*Formby’s Love Love – The Untold Story. Biography of fiancee Pat Howson. Available from: lancashiremedia@gmail.com

Main Image: Snow and hail on Blackpool beach (Blackpool Tower barely visible in distance) with dark clouds over the sea. Photos: A Walk on The Wildside