



Honesty, is a biennial, low maintenance old-fashioned cottage garden plant, which is probably better known for its seeds, than its flowers.

Thriving in fertile, moist and well-drained, slightly alkaline soil, it grows best in partial shade.

Their distinctive flat, translucent papery pods, which hold the dark seeds, are often used in dried flower arrangements.

The purple or white fragrant flowers in spring and early summer are very attractive in their own right.

Flowers will also attract pollinating insects, including bees and butterflies into the garden.

Leave the seed pods on the plant for self-seeding – they are also lovely for adding winter interest into the garden.