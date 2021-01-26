



By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional football team Racing San Miguel manager Dani Perez Williscroft has been putting his squad through training, via video link, during the postponement of fixtures, due to the coronavirus situation.

“Our first team continues to work despite the closure of the sports facilities so as not to lose physical tone and be ready for the return of the competition.

“With the view and the hope set to enjoy football as soon as possible. Patience and hard work,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Dani O’Rourke who continues rehab after sustaining a knee injury told The Leader: “I continue working and strengthening the knee during the fixtures stoppage, due to COVID-19.

“Hopefully I will return as soon as possible to help the team, but it is a slow rehabilitation with a lot of work to do.”

After the cancellation by the FFCV of regional football fixtures in January, the next scheduled games are on the weekend February 6/7.

Fixtures 1st Regional: Callosa Deportivo v UD Aspense, Atletico de Catral v CD Montesinos, CF Popular Orihuela v Racing San Miguel, CD Benijofar v Hondon Nieves C, CF Monnegre de Muxtamel v CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, Aspe UD A v CD Cox, Sporting Dolores CF v CF Rafal.

2nd Regional: FB Redován C ‘B’ v Bigastro CF, Formentera CF v CF Prom.de Rojales A, CF Atletico Algorfa v Atletico Benejuzar A, Sporting Saladar v Torrevieja CF, CF Inter Santa Pola v CD Horradada, Guardamar Soccer CD v Sporting CostaBlanca.