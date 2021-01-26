



By Andrew Atkinson

CD Benijofar suffered only their second defeat of the 2020-21 season in the Valencia 1st Regional away at CD Cox after gaining promotion last season.

“Week-after-week the team face each game, and are among the top three,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Fixtures have been cancelled in January, due to COVID-19 and weather: “When we return in 2021, with the desire we show whoever wants to beat this team will have to do things very good and will have to run until the last second of each game,” said the spokesperson.

The return of fixtures is scheduled in February, but that is under the microscope amid ongoing concerns about increasing cases of coronavirus.

Reflecting on the 3-1 away defeat in the last fixture the spokesperson said: “The team ran, fought and gave it their all until the last minute at CD Cox.

“But we could not turn the game. The Greens had clear chances to get ahead in the first half, but luck was not on our side.

“In the second half, the team suffered from the injuries and in two defensive imbalances, Cox took the opportunity to open a gap.

“In the 89th minute Sam took advantage and reduced the score to 3-1.

“Despite the defeat, we must not detract from a great start to the season. A newly promoted team, which for the first time in its history is playing in the 1st Regional.”