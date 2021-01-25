



Hospital pressure rises again with 4,338 patients admitted, 586 of them in the ICU

There is no truce in the Community from the coronavirus as, just three hours after the Generalitat Valenciana announced a new package of measures to try to control the third wave, the Ministry of Health updated the daily data of cases in the provinces of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón.

Today, Sunday, the number of deaths was recorded as 40 while there were 4,947 newly infected, figures that were lower than those registered this Saturday.

However, hospital pressure continues to increase with 41 more patients admitted into the ICUs albeit six fewer than in the data on Saturday.

By province, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 246 in Castellón (26,322 in total), 3,244 in Alicante (88,503 in total) and 1,448 in the province of Valencia (141,086 in total). In addition, 9 unassigned cases have been registered, bringing the total to 58.

There have also been 40 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 4,131 people: 498 in the province of Castellón, 1,443 in Alicante and 2,190 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 4,338 people admitted. This is almost a thousand more patients than just a few days ago. There are 416 in the province of Castellón, with 46 patients in ICU; 1,700 in the province of Alicante, 218 of them in the ICU; and 2,222 in the province of Valencia, 322 of them in the ICU. The total number of ICU patients amounts to 586.

There have been 14 new outbreaks registered since the last update: 6 in the province of Alicante and 4 in the province of Valencia. The most numerous, in the Alicante capital, has 10 cases of social origin.