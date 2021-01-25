



The CSIF union has denounced the Pilar de la Horadada City Council for it’s refusal to carry out PCR tests on members of the Local Police force despite the fact that several of them have been registered as positive while carrying out their municipal duties.

The union says that the Health and Safety Committee, which has not met for months, was also asked to carry out periodic tests among municipal workers, only to be told that they were not going to be carried out due to their high cost.

The situation has meant that those members of staff wishing to take the test have had to do so at their own expense.

The CSIF said that as a result of the lack of concern by the council this week, new positive cases have been confirmed amongst the police staff, infections that could have been avoided if the tests had been carried out.