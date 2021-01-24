



On Sunday the Consell announced new restrictions for the Valencian Community which come into force on Monday 25 January.

Meetings at home are limited to 6 people but they must be from the same household while in public areas a maximum of 2 people may get together from different households.

Thus, the president of the Generalitat has now announced the new measures that will come into force tomorrow, Monday, from their publication in the DOGV, until February 15:

Meetings are limited to cohabitants in private households and to two people in public spaces who may be from two different households.

There is also an extension to the closure of borders, and all municipal perimeters are now closed at weekends and on holidays in towns with a population exceeding 50,000 people, including València, Alacant, Elx, Castelló, Torrevieja, Torrent, Orihuela, Gandia, Paterna, Benidorm, Sagunt, Alcoi, Sant Vicent del Raspeig, Elda-Petrer and Vila-real.

The closures are effective from 3pm every Friday until 6am on the following Monday.

The new rules were formulated on Sunday morning at a meeting held by videoconference, presided over by Ximo Puig with the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, the Undersecretary, Mònica Almiñana, and the Regional Secretary for Public Health, Isaura Navarro.

Asked how the rules would be controlled, Puig said, “It is a matter of self-control. The penalty for those who disregard the new regulations will be that someone will die” because they will have become infected.

In addition, Ximo Puig referred to the evolution of the vaccination campaign and the need to prioritise immunization of people in groups that are particularly vulnerable.