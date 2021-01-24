The Leader Newspaper Edition 851





The Covid-19 pandemic is seriously affecting the world in many different ways, one of them being the collapse of local cemeteries, including some in La Vega Baja, caused by the increase in the number of deaths.

However, Orihuela Costa doesn’t even have a Cemetery, just one more insufficiency in the appalling lack of services provided by the Orihuela City Council.

The cemetery story is rather fittingly followed on page 3 with a quote made by the Prime Minister on 10 June last year when he euphorically proclaimed in Congress: “We have defeated the virus. ” That day, the infections recognised by the Spain Ministry of Health were 242,280. According to the latest official figures, they are now 2,257,280.