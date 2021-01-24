Mayor Butron asks for more public responsibility fighting COVID-19





Quote: ‘After almost a year we have learned nothing. There are many people who have passed away – others fighting for their lives’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Butron has sent out a message about the devastation that coronavirus has caused – almost a year on from the initial pandemic in mid-March 2020.

“After almost a year we have learned nothing,” said Mayor Butron, in the midst of the new lockdown of businesses throughout Spain.

“There are many people who have passed away, others who are fighting for their life,” said Mayor Butron, who has seen the effects of those who have suffered from the coronavirus in the Vega Baja town.

“It is of little use that shops, bars, restaurants, small businesses, and self-employed close, or rather be forced to close.

“We, as political leaders take these measures – to be able to curb the increase in COVID-19 contagions. We need commitment from everyone – it’s not a matter of a few.

“After almost a year we have learned nothing and there are many people who have passed away.

“Others who are fighting for their lives – and many who will have an aftermath for a long time. Human lives.

“Others see how their life has changed, for the worse. I ask you please to comply with the measures, have a little responsibility. Between all of us we have to stop it,” added Mayor Butron.