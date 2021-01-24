



The Contentious Court of Elche has condemned the Torrevieja City Council, its Mayor and the Commissioner of the Local Police, in addition to two other police officers, for violating the rights of a local policeman by not protecting him from workplace harassment.

In so doing he has awarded the local policemen five thousand euros for his psychological and moral suffering.

The ruling relates to complaints made by the officer that he was being victimised, as far back as 2009, since which time he has suffered “systematic harassment by his superiors” with “the regular opening of disciplinary proceedings that all end without any punishment ” and that as a consequence “he has suffered long periods of absence due to anxiety and workplace stress “.

Judge Augusto González Alonso said that the case casts a shadow over many of the actions of both the Torrevieja Council and the local police