



Alarm after deer runs onto track at Newcastle!

By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Haggas trained Craved completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 266-1 five-horse accumulator on Saturday, when winning the Betway 6 furlongs Novices Stakes at Newcastle, under jockey Tom Marquand.

Roksana (8-15), Enqarde (4-1), Spirit Of Rome (9-2), Van Djik (15-8) and Craved (6-5), fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tips returned £1,207 in a Canadian bet.

fromthehorsesmouth.info selections at Newcastle saw five of the seven race tips placed/win.

Antony Brittain trained Van Djik (15-8) ridden by Harry Russell and Craved (6-5) completed a double; with Heatherdown Matron (15-2) finishing second, along with each-way selection Gigi’s Beach (7-1) trained by Michael Dods, beaten a short head in the Betway 6f Handicap under Callum Rodriguez. Great Esteem (6-5) ran third.

A deer caused alarm when entering the track after running underneath the rail in the Betway 1m 4½ furlongs Handicap race, forcing Jack Yeats ridden by Jason Hart to shy-away and jink, before swerving, without causing a potential serious incident.

The BHA stewards’ reported three deer were present at the back straight 6 furlongs from the winning post. James Armstrong said: “They’re wild animals and roam about the park.

“We have the odd incident, but we have people out marshalling and covering the area we know they travel across.

“There’s not really a lot we can do – other than drive round and check they’re not out during racing. You can’t cover every area of a vast expansive acreage.”

The post Craved completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 266-1 5-horse accumulator and £1,207 Canadian appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.