



The Torrevieja Civil Guard has detained a 21-year-old male of Algerian nationality for his alleged involvement in two robberies in establishments in the city centre.

One of them was the Casino Cultural, which suffered damage to a seventy-year-old window pane, destroyed by the assailant with a chair as he attempted to gain access to the interior of the building.

However, the detainee was arrested following the robbery of a bar, which had a video alarm directly linked to an alarm centre, which immediately informed the police. He was described as wearing black clothing and a hood.

On their arrival the agents found a male who perfectly matched the description. He was carrying a rucksack and when stopped by the police he immediately fled. He was intercepted a little while later by a second Police patrol.

The man is currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance.