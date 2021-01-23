UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 23 January, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Saturday 23 January 2021 01 06 25 45 49 52 56

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2618

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £0 0 £0 Match 5 £1,750 82 £143,500 Match 4 £140 4,805 £672,700 Match 3 £30 115,606 £3,468,180 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,124,617 £2,249,234

£7,442,457