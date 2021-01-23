UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 23 January, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Saturday 23 January 2021
01
06
25
45
49
52
56
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2618Jackpot: £7,442,457
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5
|£1,750
|82
|£143,500
|Match 4
|£140
|4,805
|£672,700
|Match 3
|£30
|115,606
|£3,468,180
|Match 2
|Free Lotto Lucky Dip
|1,124,617
|£2,249,234