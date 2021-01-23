UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 23 January, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0
The National Lottery
The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Saturday 23 January 2021
01
06
25
45
49
52
56

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2618

Jackpot: £7,442,457
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£00£0
Match 5£1,75082£143,500
Match 4£1404,805£672,700
Match 3£30115,606£3,468,180
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip1,124,617£2,249,234

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here