By Andrew Atkinson

Enqarde (4-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Dr Newland landed the C3 Matchbox Handicap Chase over 2m 7f at Ascot on Saturday under jockey Charlie Hammond, beating Cobolobo 3 1/2 lengths.

Dan Skelton trained Roksana (8-15) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the the Grade 2 Matchbook Mares’ Hurdle at Ascot under jockey Harry Skelton.

“You need some patience to deal with her everyday – but you don’t mind when they have the ability,” said Harry.

“She likes to pass horses and is a good traveller. She was a bit keen in the Long Walk and she settled better. She feels as good as ever – arguably at her best,” he added.

Roksana odds were cut to 6-1 from 12-1 for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and 12-1 from 14-1 for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

Spirit Of Rome (9-2) trained by Kieren Burke tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info cruised to victory at Taunton under 7lb claimer Archie Bellamy.

Jollys Cracked It (6-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed at Taunton.

Ellen’s Way (7-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed at Taunton.

Royale Pagaille (11-5f) trained by Venetia Williams landed the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock Park under Tom Scudamore.

Royale Pagaille odds were cut to 12-1 from 25-1 for the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, and to 7-2 from 7-1 for the National Hunt Chase, after the win.

“That was very impressive and a hell of a thrill – he’s jumped really well – all the way down the back straight I was getting there sooner than I liked, but he was going so well. He was fabulous,” said Scudamore.

“It was a pleasure to be allowed to ride him,” added Scudamore.

11-year-old Yala Enki won back-to-back runnings of the Weatherbys Portman Cup at Taunton, under jockey Bryony Frost.

Paul Nicholls trained Yala Enki recovered after a blunder at the fourth last fence, leaving If The Cap Fits, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to lead, before retaining the lead at the final fence.

Yala Enki odds are reduced to 33-1 from 40-1 for the Aintree Grand National in April.

Nicky Henderson trained Craigneiche won the Grade 3 Matchbook Holloway’s Hurdle at Ascot under jockey Tom Cannon: “If you’d have told me on Thursday morning that my only ride on Saturday would have been at Ascot for Nicky Henderson I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Cannon.

Allart, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info fell in the Grade 2 Novice chase at Haydock Park: “I’ve been out on the course and it’s wet. Buveur D’Air’s got to run and they might slop through it,” said trainer Nicky Henderson, pre-race.

Allart fell down the back straight, under jockey Nico de Boinville. Fergal O’Brien trained Silver Hallmark ridden by Adam Wedge won the race.

Alan King trained Tritonic odds was cut to 12-1 from 25-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle after a debut win over hurdles at Ascot.

