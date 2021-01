By Andrew Atkinson

Bumper winner Tile Tapper (12.30) is a revised selection at Taunton on Saturday in the EBF Novices Hurdle over 2 miles 3 furlongs at after Sam Barton was declared a non-runner.

Seven-year-old Tile Tapper, trained by Chris Honour and ridden by Bryan Carver, made a positive start over hurdles, when finishing second to unbeaten Harry Fry trained Metier at Ascot in November.

Tile Tapper has been in Grade 1 company in a race won by Metier at Sandown Park on January 2 – and should make his presence felt in a Class 4 race here.

Tile Tapper ran third of 14 at Cheltenham in October 2020 over 2 miles, having won at Exeter in January last year, over 2 miles at Exeter.

The post Tile Tapper revised selection at Taunton appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.