



The Almoradí Civil Guard has arrested three minors aged 14 and 15, all of them of Moroccan nationality, after they were identified as the alleged culprits following the destruction of several structures of the municipal nativity scene in Almoradí.

According to the council, the estimate of the value of the damage caused amounts to 2,400 euros.

The civil guard agents found out that two men had entered the tent where the scene was on display, during the afternoon, in which the events took place, while a third party acted as a lookout watching to see that no one came.

Following the investigation, and thanks to help from the public, the agents were able to identify and arrest the three offenders.

They have now been arrested for a crime of damage and released on charges, under the custody of their parents, by order of the Alicante Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.