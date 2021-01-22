



Mar Ezcurra, Councillor for Culture, announced details of new virtual visits that can now be made to three municipal museums through the website: culturaorihuela.com. The museums are la Casa Museo Miguel Hernández, el Museo de la Muralla and el Museo Municipal del Belén

“With this initiative we intend to increase the cultural capacity that Orihuela City can make available to the general public and take our museums and our cultural heritage closer and make it more accessible.

These virtual visits will allow the visitor to travel through the museums without leaving home as they get to know our Oriolan museums as well as their history and content.

The Department is preparing virtual cultural visits so that all municipal museums and the Teatro Circo can be visited via the web. A virtual tour of the Old Town of the city is also being developed.