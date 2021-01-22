By Andrew Atkinson
Following the announcement that Spain’s tourism industry lost 20m tourists last year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, a good news boost has come from Jet2 who announced that they have added hundreds of additional flights to their Summer 2022 programme – including flights to Alicante-Elche airport.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We know there is a lot of pent up demand, and since putting our Summer 22 programme on sale we have been very encouraged by the number of bookings coming through from customers and independent travel agents.”
Jet2 will put on extra flights to Spain, Greece and Italy as well as city breaks to Amsterdam, Krakow and Budapest.
Flights leave from the three UK bases of Leeds Bradford Airport, Glasgow Airport and Newcastle.
The additional flights include:
- Leeds Bradford – additional flights to 15 destinations: Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Malaga, Reus, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Faro, Antalya, Dalaman, Kos, Rhodes, Skiathos and Bourgas.
- Glasgow – additional flights to 19 destinations: Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Malaga, Alicante-Elche, Reus, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro, Dalaman, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Kefalonia, Rhodes, Zante, Paphos and Malta.
- Newcastle – additional flights to 12 destinations: Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Alicante-Elche, Reus, Palma (Majorca), Faro, Antalya, Dalaman, Kos and Rhodes. City breaks have also been put on sale:
- Leeds Bradford – Amsterdam, Barcelona, Budapest, Paris , Rome , Krakow, Nice and Prague have been added, with 49 destinations on sale from Leeds Bradford for Summer 22.
- Glasgow – Rome, Krakow and Prague – including these destinations, there are now 29 destinations on sale from Glasgow for Summer 22.
- Newcastle – Rome, Krakow and Prague – including these destinations, there are now 35 destinations on sale from Glasgow for Summer 22. CEO Heapy added: “Customers clearly want their all-important holidays to look forward to, so we have responded quickly by adding thousands of additional seats to a range of brilliant hotspots from these three bases. We haven’t stopped there though, and we are delighted to be adding a range of fantastic city break destinations for Summer 22 too. The response to our Summer 22 programme shows how much customers want to get away with an award-winning airline and tour operator to the sunshine, and we’ll have more good news to share soon with customers and independent travel agents across the UK.”