



By Andrew Atkinson

Following the announcement that Spain’s tourism industry lost 20m tourists last year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, a good news boost has come from Jet2 who announced that they have added hundreds of additional flights to their Summer 2022 programme – including flights to Alicante-Elche airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We know there is a lot of pent up demand, and since putting our Summer 22 programme on sale we have been very encouraged by the number of bookings coming through from customers and independent travel agents.”

Jet2 will put on extra flights to Spain, Greece and Italy as well as city breaks to Amsterdam, Krakow and Budapest.

Flights leave from the three UK bases of Leeds Bradford Airport, Glasgow Airport and Newcastle.

The additional flights include: