



The worst day of the pandemic in the Community: 7,955 new infected by covid and a hundred deaths

Almost 4,000 Valencians are hospitalized for coronavirus in the Community, 515 in ICUs

The Ministry of Health has notified 7,955 new cases of covid on Tuesday evening, being so far the worst data in the Community so far.

By province, there have been 502 new infections in Castellón, 2,567 in Alicante and 4,880 in Valencia.

According to the new data, there are currently 48,343 active cases, which represents 21.06% of the total positives.

In addition, Health has reported 32 outbreaks in Valencia, Jalance, Benissa, Ayora, Requena, Altura, La Pobla de Vallbona, Venta del Moro, Cinctorres, Jávea, Jarafuel, Sant Mateu, Torrent, Moncada, Jérica, Museros, Oliva, Daya Nueva , Benejúzar and Manises.

There have also been 98 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 3,753 people.

Valencian hospitals currently have 3,989 people admitted, 515 in ICUs: 326 in the province of Castellón, with 32 patients in ICU; 1,525 in the province of Alicante, 195 of them in the ICU; and 2,138 in the province of Valencia, 288 of them in the ICU.

In addition, since the last update, 4,961 patients have recovered from coronavirus so there are now 177,468 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Update of the situation in care homes

As of Tuesday evening, there are positive cases in 180 nursing homes (17 in the province of Castellón, 57 in the province of Alicante and 106 in the province of Valencia), 31 centres of functional diversity (4 in the province of Castellón, 9 in the province of Alicante and 18 in the province of Valencia) and 8 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the province of Alicante and 4 in the province of Valencia).

Positive new residents: 275

New positive workers: 52

Residents who have died: 29

Currently, 45 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance of the Ministry of health: 2 in the province of Castellón, 18 in the province of Alicante and 25 in the province of Valencia.

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 95,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine up to this Monday at 2:00 p.m. , 588 of them in second doses. By provinces, 12,675 in Castellón, 36,133 in Alicante and 46,452 in Valencia.