



The worsening of the pandemic in the coming days has seen the Department of health appealing for the return of retired medical personnel

Health has opened a list of volunteers for doctors, nurses, dentists, veterinarians and podiatrists

The Department of Health has launched an appeal for the return of retired National Health personnel who would be interested in helping with either support tasks or in the vaccination campaign against COVID 19. This is a measure that is now deemed necessary because of the high spread of the virus in recent weeks, and in anticipation of what may lie ahead.

As of today, the Valencian Health System has the capacity to administer the vaccines that the Community receives, but if the pharmaceutical companies begin to provide a significant increased quantity of doses, as they have indicated they will, the vaccination campaign could be supplemented with these volunteer staff.

Vaccines are a safe and effective tool to control the evolution of the pandemic and preserve the health of the general public and in an effort to anticipate all possible scenarios when planning ahead, the department has decided the launch the appeal to incorporate additional staff into the campaign, on a voluntary basis. They will be retired personnel from the National Health System who are under 70 years of age.

Applications are open to those former professionals of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry, Veterinary Medicine and Podiatry from the National Health System who are under 70 years of age. Registration can be carried out online (through the website of the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública www.san.gva.es).