Valencia Decrees Total Closure of Hospitality





The Generalitat has decided to decree the total closure of the hospitality industry due to the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic in the Valencian Community, as confirmed by sources from the Presidency.

The ‘President’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, will appear to explain the new anti-Covid measures after the meeting of the interdepartmental commission for the prevention and updating of Covid-19 that was held this morning to analyse the latest data and Study the possibility of applying new measures, according to sources from the Presidency.