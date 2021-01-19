Shops to Close Early





The Generalitat announces the total closure of the hotel industry in the Valencian Community and the closure of commerce (including gyms and with the exception of essential services such as food, pharmacies) at 6:00 p.m., measures that will come into force this Thursday at 00.00 and for 14 days.

Ximo Puig has announced these new restrictions for Alicante, Valencia and Castellón and has also advanced that he will ask the Government to advance the curfew at 8:00 p.m.

