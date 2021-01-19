



By Andrew Atkinson

Adrián Sánchez has been praised by Racing San Miguel after almost a decade of service at the San Miguel based football club.

“We want to congratulate Adrian, a person who has been a fundamental part of Racing San Miguel since its inception,” said a spokesperson from the club.

“Founder of the project, almost 10 years ago, architect of the promotion to First Regional from the bench, and currently responsible for co-ordinating the training of our youth squad and coach of the youth team, which gives us so much joy. “His constancy, his involvement and his efforts are one of the driving forces behind this institution,” they added.