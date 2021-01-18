



By Andrew Atkinson

Former world champion Stephen Hendry has racked-up a new image – The Bad Boys of Snooker Punditry – posing tattooed mock-ups of himself and stars Steve Davis, Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Neil Robertson, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby.

Australian and former world champion Robertson potted: “What the hell is this”?

Scot TV commentator Hendry put a new slant on snooker’s image during The Masters that saw China’s Yan Bingtao defeat John Higgins 10-8 in the final on January 17.

Bingtao, 20, is the youngest Masters champion since O’Sullivan took the title in 1995.

“Well done to Bingtao. It’s very important that China had a big breakthrough – after Ding – and the massive investment they have put into the young players.

“Unbelievable attitude towards the game and he deserves everything he gets,” said Robertson.