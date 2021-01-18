



San Jose Obrero delivery of Christmas presents

By Andrew Atkinson

San Jose Obrero and Elche Childrens Homes benefitted over the Christmas period thanks to generous donations given by many people.

“San Jose Obrero had delivery of their Christmas presents, and thanks to everyone that helped,” said charity organiser Brian McLeod BEM – better known as Stevie Spit.

“We had so much help from Nanny, The coffee morning ladies at The Emerald, the lovely Jenny and Roger, Lisa and Louise, Trev and Debs,” said Stevie.

“The children got enough PJ’s, dressing gowns, slippers, clothes, toiletries – and tonnes of other items – to last them through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks also to everyone at help@home for giving us the bus and Paul the driver for the delivery,” added Stevie.

“A special thanks to Roger and Jenny for the help they gave in raising €840 for the Elche Childrens Home for The Brown Coin Appeal.

“Can you believe so far we have given €3,800 euros in brown coins – 1 cents, 2 cents and 5 cents – Santander loved us for all the counting undertaken!,” quipped Stevie.

San Jose Orphanage also benefitted with gifts aided by The Help At Home Bus: “Presents for the children at San Jose Orphanage included pyjamas, slippers, dressing gowns and a tonne of toiletries,” said Stevie.