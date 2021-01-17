Atkinson’s fromthehorsesmouth.info 7 winners 662-1 accumulator – £7,648 Super Heinz





Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.info racing correspondent followed up Kempton Park’s 4-horse 100-1 winning accumulator on January 9, with a 42-1 4-horse accumulator at Warwick on January 16 with Will String (7-2), Sky Pirate (6-4), Next Destination (10-11) and Gold Bullion (evens).

Atkinson’s fromthehorsesmouth.info seven winners on Saturday returned a 662-1 accumulator – that paid £7,648 in a Super Heinz bet.

Ascot’s December meeting heralded a 357-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble, with 10-1, 9-4 and 10-1 winning tips.

With Kempton Park’s 25-1 tip Monte Cristo a bookies KO on Boxing Day!

