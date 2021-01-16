



The Consistory acquires hydroalcoholic gels, masks and disinfection products to keep municipal centres and buildings supplied

The San Fulgencio City Council has recently acquired a large quantity of sanitary material and cleaning and disinfection products, in order to “keep the municipal buildings and educational centres well stocked”, according to the Councillor for Health, David Vives.

The total cost of purchasing these products amounts to 10,905 euros, with which will provide additional material in the event that there may be a worsening of the situation related to the pandemic.

The Council has purchased more than 770 litres of hydro-alcoholic gel for hand disinfection, in addition to 1,000 individual protection FFP2 masks for staff. The product batch also includes disposable gowns, 600 litres of surface cleaning and disinfection products, as well as paper towel dispensers for drying hands.