Miss Lamb (22-1) from 40s tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info placed at Market Rasen 





By Andrew Atkinson

Miss Lamb (22-1) from 40s tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in the Alan Swinbank Mares Standard open NH Flat race over 2m at Market Rasen on Saturday.

Mrs Pam Sly trained Eileendover (11-8f) ridden by Paul O’Brien under 10st 3lb, receiving 11lb from Jedd O’Keeffe trained Miss Lamb, ridden by Joe Colliver, gained a 6 1/2 lengths win to complete a trio of wins.

“I said I would have been happy to finish in the first three,” said Pam Sly.

“I was worried about the ground as I thought Eileendover would need better.

“He must be quite a good horse, mustn’t he? He has gears.

“I’m not that keen on going to Cheltenham as it’s quite testing. There will be a rest for two to three weeks and think about the future,” she added.

