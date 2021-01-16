Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 16 January, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 16 January 2021

Irish Lotto Results

12 17 22 32 38 39 40

Plus 1 Lotto Results

05 08 26 29 44 46 41

Plus 2 Lotto Results

01 08 10 34 35 45 28

Jackpot (€): €7,000,000

Lotto Plus Raffle: 1954

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 20 January 2021



Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 7,091,110 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 63,584 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,525 25 € 38,125 Match 4 plus Bonus € 181 53 € 9,593 Match 4 € 56 1,100 € 61,600 Match 3 plus Bonus € 28 1,492 € 41,776 Match 3 € 10 19,591 € 195,910 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 14,018 € 42,054

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 24 € 12,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 58 € 2,900 Match 4 € 20 978 € 19,560 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,266 € 12,660 Match 3 € 3 17,859 € 53,577 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 12,138 € 24,276

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 24 € 6,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 60 € 1,500 Match 4 € 10 1,029 € 10,290 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,440 € 7,200 Match 3 € 3 18,102 € 54,306 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 14,457 € 28,914

