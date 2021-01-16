Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 16 January, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 16 January 2021
Irish Lotto Results
12
17
22
32
38
39
40
Plus 1 Lotto Results
05
08
26
29
44
46
41
Plus 2 Lotto Results
01
08
10
34
35
45
28
Jackpot (€): €7,000,000
Lotto Plus Raffle: 1954
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 20 January 2021

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 7,091,1100Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 63,5840€ 0
Match 5€ 1,52525€ 38,125
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 18153€ 9,593
Match 4€ 561,100€ 61,600
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 281,492€ 41,776
Match 3€ 1019,591€ 195,910
Match 2 plus Bonus*€314,018€ 42,054

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50024€ 12,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5058€ 2,900
Match 4€ 20978€ 19,560
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,266€ 12,660
Match 3€ 317,859€ 53,577
Match 2 plus Bonus*€212,138€ 24,276

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25024€ 6,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2560€ 1,500
Match 4€ 101,029€ 10,290
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,440€ 7,200
Match 3€ 318,102€ 54,306
Match 2 plus Bonus*€214,457€ 28,914

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here