By Andrew Atkinson

Gold Bullion (evens) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info four horse 42-1 accumulator at Warwick on Saturday.

Gold Bullion, making a debut bow, landed the Open NH Flat race over 2 miles gaining a 4 1/2 lengths victory ahead of Code Name (4-1).

The fromthehorsesmouth.info Warwick accumulator paid £156 in a Yankee; and £167 in a Lucky 15. Will Sting (7-2), Sky Pirate (6-4), Next Destination (10-11) and Gold Bullion (evens).

