



The Valencian Community has once again recorded an alarming increase in infections, hospitalisations and admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICUs), setting yet another new record in cases since the pandemic began. You don’t have to go too far back to find the previous high – it was recorded yesterday.

In the last 24 hours there have been 7,875 new infections confirmed by PCR or antigen tests, another historical maximum. The previous one was on Friday, with 7,497 affected. Thus, the global figure rises to 204,841 people. By province, the distribution is as follows: 761 in Castellón (22,144 in total), 2,236 in Alicante (66,939) and 4,865 in Valencia (115,705). There have also been 13 unassigned cases.

In addition, the virus has killed 16 people since the previous update, so the total number of deaths is now 3,560 people (453 in the province of Castellón, 1,206 in Alicante and 1,901 in Valencia).

He highs would seem to be as a result of inadequate government policies over Christmas, New Year and 3 Kings where, despite calls for strict measures, the authorities allowed larger numbers of groups that were allowed to mix together

Valencian hospitals currently have 3,216 people admitted (252 in the province of Castellón, 1,193 in Alicante and 1,771 in Valencia), which is 154 more than on Friday. And of these 467 occupy Intensive Care Units (ICUs), twelve more than in the last update.

As for new outbreaks, 21 have been reported: two in the province of Alicante and 19 in Valencia. All except one have a social origin.