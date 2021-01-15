KIRBY GLOBAL ACCLAIM AT KEMPTON PARK





Andrew Atkinson

Adam Kirby rides Clive Cox trained Global Acclaim (4.15) in the Unibet Casino Fillies Novices Stakes over 7f at Kempton Park on Saturday tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Kirby is booked to ride John Butler trained Martineo (7.50) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Unibet Handicap over 7f.

John Gosden trained Bint Al Anood (4.45) ridden by Rob Havlin is tipped to win the Unibet Casino Fillies Novices Stakes over 7f, noted when finishing second at Lingfield in December.

Andrew Balding saddles Lorca (5.15) ridden by David Probert tipped to win the Unibet Novices Stakes over 1m 3f.

Jeanette May (5.50) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the racingtv.com Classified Stakes over 1m, ridden by Hollie Doyle.

Discomatic (6.20) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert is tipped to win the Unibet 1m Handicap, set to break the duck after running second at Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Chelmsford.

Hollie Doyle is booked to ride Dancing Feet, trained by Archie Watson, tipped to win the Unibet/EBF Fillies Handicap over 7f.

Evasive Power (8.20) trained by Robyn Brisland and ridden by Keiran Shoemark is tipped each-way in the Unibet 7f Handicap, having run in Class 1 company at The Curragh in 2018 and in C3 company in 2019.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Voi (ew). 12.15 Gypsy Dancer. 12.50 Kestenna. 1.25 Mohareb ew. 2.00 Rhyme Scheme ew. 2.35 Mayson Mount (ew). 3.10 Top Breeze ew. 3.45 Paddy Power ew.

MARKET RASEN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.20 Sizing Cusimano (ew). 12.55 Martello Sky. 1.30 Rockhampton ew. 2.05 Oscar Leader. 2.40 Lil Rockerfeller. 3.15 Miss Lamb ew. 3.50 Wye Aye ew.

WARWICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.40 Will Sting (ew). 1.15 Sky Pirate. 1.50 Next Destination. 2.25 Oscar Elite ew. 3.00 Django Django ew. 3.35 Espion ew. 4.05 Gold Bullion.

