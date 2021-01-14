



There have been more than 6,200 newly infected and 3,000 hospitalised in the last 24 hours breaking the record high for the second successive day

The Ministry of Health has also notified 57 deahts from coronavirus and 50 new outbreaks

The virus continues to set record numbers in the Valencian Community, as this afternoon’s figures released by the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública, notifies 6,207 newly infected.

By province Health has notified 697 new cases in Castellón, 2,016 in Alicante and 3,494 in the province of Valencia.

In addition, 50 outbreaks have been registered in Burjassot, Requena, Bigastro, Valencia, Benidorm, Elche, Torrevieja, Mislata, Vinaròs, Altea, Moncada, Orihuela, Villajoiosa, Xàtiva, Benagéber, Vila-real, Denia, Nules, Chelva, Benaguasil, Massalfassar , Xert, Canet lo Roig, Moncada, Meliana, Traiguera, Bétera and Tavernes Blanques.

The Ministry also declared 57 deaths since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 3,522 people.

Valencian hospitals currently have 2,993 people admitted, 440 of them in the ICU. By provinces, there are 242 people admitted in the province of Castellón, with 31 patients in the ICU; 1,059 in the province of Alicante, 158 of them in the UCI; and 1,692 in the province of Valencia, 251 of them in the ICU.

Since the last update, 2,724 patients have recovered from coronavirus.

Update of the situation in residences

To date, there are positive cases in 155 nursing homes for the elderly (12 in the province of Castellón, 46 in the province of Alicante and 97 in the province of Valencia), 29 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 9 in the province of Alicante and 17 in the province of Valencia) and 5 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia).

Positive new cases in care homes

Residents: 79, New positive staff: 19, Residents who have died: 14

Currently, 46 residences are under active health control in the Valencian Community: 2 in the province of Castellón, 16 in the province of Alicante and 28 in the province of Valencia.

Total Vaccinations

A total of 80,429 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in residences and among healthcare personnel , 88% of those received so far. By sex, 22,603 men and 57,826 women received these doses.