



Professor Jorge Olcina said that the reservoirs that feed the region have added more than 650 hectometres in recent days

The abundant rainfall in the form of snow at the mouth of the Tagus River due to the storm Filomena has guaranteed enough water in the Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs to ensure transfers are able to be carried out to the Segura basin until, at least, next spring, according to the president of the Association of Spanish Geographers (AGE) and head of the Laboratory of Climatology at the University of Alicante (UA), Professor Jorge Olcina Cantos .

This professor says that before Filomena those lakes from which the transfer is supplied (Entrepeñas and Buendía, located in Guadalajara) had a dammed volume of 615 cubic hectometres, a figure that “in all probability” will rise to 650 “or even more” in the coming weeks due to the thawing process.

“Therefore, the transfer of water is guaranteed since the minimum threshold (to authorise the transfer for agricultural irrigation and urban supply) is 400 cubic hectometres”.

“As such, with what there is and what will continue to be stored in the coming weeks our supply, the transfer from the Tagus to the Segura basin, is guaranteed until spring”.

“The amount of snow accumulated in the Iberian mountains guarantees abundant flows in the Tagus basin and especially at the headwaters of the river for the whole of this year, which is also good news for the southeast of the peninsula”, explained Olcina.