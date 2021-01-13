



KIND-HEARTED people across Calpe have united with Specsavers Ópticas to support a loyal customer who has fallen on hard times.

Serigne, known to everyone as Paco, is a popular member of the Calpe community who sells watches, glasses and accessories to tourists.

Due to the significant drop in tourism, caused by the pandemic, Paco has found it very difficult to earn a living this year. As a customer of Specsavers Ópticas in Calpe for more than 10 years, the team were moved to help him.

Optical advisor, Ilona Quadflieg, explains: ‘Paco is a very good man who always gives his old glasses to family and friends in Senegal and has been a loyal customer for many years.

When we found out he wouldn’t be able to afford new glasses this year we knew we wanted to help and I set up a GoFundMe page and started a collection. The response was incredible, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the local people and want to say thank you to everyone who donated.’

The campaign took off and within three days his glasses were paid for in full. As the donations kept coming in, the store could fund not only Paco’s new glasses, but also offer him five further pairs to send to Senegal and benefit his families’ local community.

Paco is delighted with his new glasses and wants to thank Specsavers Ópticas and everyone who donated, for their kindness and generosity.