



Black Wednesday in the Region: 52 deaths, 4,800 new cases and the highest number of patients in ICU

Hospital saturation begins to cause serious problems in the community

Cases are continuing to skyrocketing throughout Spain and with the same trend also being followed in the Valencian Community.

This Wednesday there have been 52 deaths, 4,810 new cases and the highest number of hospitalisations since the pandemic broke out: 2,848 people admitted, of which 418 are in a critical condition.

In addition, the outbreaks in nursing homes continue to increase; there are now 169 centres with cases, twelve deaths and 177 new cases confirmed. As for the new outbreaks, there are 24 more outbreaks, the majority in the city of Valencia.

This is the data provided by the Ministry of Health which reflects the total number of positives now standing at 183,262 people and 3,465 deaths, since the first case was registered in the Valencian Community.

By province, the distribution of new positives is as follows: 491 in Castellón (19,741 in total), 1,191 in Alicante (60,364 in total) and 3,110 in the province of Valencia (103,123 in total). In addition, 18 unassigned cases have been reported, bringing the total to 34 unassigned cases

There have been 52 deaths from coronavirus registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 3,465 people: 444 in the province of Castellón, 1,178 in Alicante and 1,843 in the From Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 2,848 people admitted: 248 in the province of Castellón, with 28 patients in ICU; 994 in the province of Alicante, 153 of them in the ICU; and 1,606 in the province of Valencia, 237 of them in the ICU.

The total number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Units of the hospitals in the Community is 418, afollowing a considerable increase in the last 24 hours, wjhen Health reported 388 admitted to ICU.

There have also been 2,983 recoveries of patients with coronavirus taking that figure to 161,034 since the pandemic began.

According to the registered data, there are currently 30,351 active cases, which represents 15.58% of the total number of positives.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 2,270,224, of which 2,096,475 have been through PCR and 173,749 through rapid test.

Prosecutor to ask for a court order to immunise the elderly whose guardians refuse

The coordinator of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Civil section of Valencia, Ana Lanuza, has said today that she will request a court order so that residents who need the consent of their closest relatives or guardians can be vaccinated. There are a total of 6 or 7 who have refused to allow their relatives to be vaccinated without being able to justify their reasons which would normally include allergies or serious pathologies incompatible with the inoculation

Care Residences

To date, there are positive cases in 169 nursing homes (14 in the province of Castellón, 49 in the province of Alicante and 106 in the province of Valencia), 28 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 8 in the province of Alicante and 17 in the province of Valencia) and 6 centres for minors (1 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the province of Alicante and 3 in the province of Valencia).

In the specific data from residences this Wednesday, 177 new infections have been recorded among residents and 40 among workers. Of the 52 deceased, 12 remained are from these centres.

Currently, 48 residences are under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community: 2 in the province of Castellón, 19 in the province of Alicante and 27 in the province of Valencia.