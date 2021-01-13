BANNED FROM EU: APPLES, BEEF, CHEESE AND OTHER ITEMS YOU CANNOT TAKE IN BAGGAGE

The UK’s decision to leave the European Union means travellers face bans on a wide range of goods.

As a Dutch television report showed, border officials have been confiscating sandwiches from motorists arriving in the Netherlands from the UK – with one frontier guard telling a driver: “Welcome to the Brexit, sir.”

Many items are now prohibited from travellers’ baggage. These are the most significant rules.

“POAO” – products of animal origin – and most fruit.

The ban on meat and dairy extends to items such as cakes that contain fresh cream and confectionery “made with high levels of unprocessed dairy ingredients”.

There is an exemption for powdered infant milk, infant food, and special foods required for medical reasons; they must weigh less than 2kg and be packaged, proprietary brand products.

Other specific exemptions are “olives stuffed with fish” and “pasta and noodles, if processed or cooked (but not if mixed or filled with meat or meat products)”.

Vegetables and most fruit are also banned – though bananas, coconuts, dates, pineapples and durians are permitted.

Fish weighing up to 20kg are permitted, though for the specific case of sturgeon caviar the limit is 125g.

“Products other than those described above which do not contain meat or milk (eg honey)” are limited to 2kg.