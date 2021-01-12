



The Community has nearly a hundred deaths in a single day and 4,664 new cases

Once again the daily figures released on Tuesday afternoon by the Minister of Health are depressing with 4,664 new cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths in the Valencian Community.

The cumulative incidence of coronavirus is now 516 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 22,000 new cases in the last week, two infections every minute, and with hospitalisations at record levels, the situation is extremely depressing.

A total of 3,413 people have now died from the virus in the Valencian Community: 435 in the province of Castellón, 1,163 in Alicante and 1,815 in Valencia. And it could be rather more as there are currently almost 400 people in ICU, meaning that half of the people in the Intensive Care Unit are covid patients .

This Tuesday there has been a small decrease in hospital occupancy, however, thirteen less than yesterday, although after the high number of deaths, the fewer beds could correspond to the unfortunate deaths of some of their occupants.

At the moment Valencian hospitals have 2,739 people admitted: 231 in the province of Castellón, with 23 patients in the ICU; 913 in the province of Alicante, 137 of them in the ICU; and 1,595 in the province of Valencia, 228 of them in ICU.

As for new cases, they are still very high: 4,664 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update. By province, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 529 in Castellón (19,250 in total), 1,467 in Alicante (59,173 in total) and 2,667 in the province of Valencia (100,013 in total).

In addition, since the last update, there have been 2,857 discharges to patients with coronavirus, bringing to 158,051 the number of people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began.

According to the data, there are currently 28,581 active cases, which represents 15.04% of the total positives.

The situation in nursing homes is also very high, as new outbreaks continue to be reported. To date, there are positive cases in 167 nursing homes for the elderly (15 in the province of Castellón, 48 in the province of Alicante and 104 in the province of Valencia), 27 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 9 in the province of Alicante and 15 in the province of Valencia) and 6 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the province of Alicante and 3 in the province of Valencia).

New positive cases residents: 187, New cases of staff: 71, Residents who have died: 29

Currently, 44 residences are under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community: 2 in the province of Castellón, 19 in the province of Alicante and 23 in the province of Valencia.

It should be remembered that there is disagreement between members of the Council due to the restrictions imposed in the Valencian Community. While Compromís press for home confinement or bringing forward the curfew to 8:00 p.m. and the closure of everything except essential services, the PSOE, Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat, rules any further measures out at this time.

In the province of Alicante, 19 municipalities already exceed 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the update by municipalities published this morning by the Ministry of Health. They include Alcoy, with 1,806 infections; Polop, with 1,671 cases and Castalla, with 1,560. However, the town that currently has the highest incidence in the province of Alicante is Benilloba, with 3,867 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Tuesday there are currently 68 locations that exceed the extreme risk level set by the Ministry of Health which is set at 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Those with the highest incidence are:

Benilloba . Incidence: 3867. Total cases : 59.

Benifallim. Incidence: 2857. Total cases : 3.

Alcoleja. Incidence : 2312. Total cases : 8.

Orba. Incidence : 2253. Total cases : 80.

Alfafara . Incidence : 2195. Total cases : 12.

Alcoy. Incidence : 1806. Total cases : 2995.

Polop . Incidence : 1671. Total cases : 142.

Castalla . Incidence : 1560. Total cases : 430.

Banyeres de Mariola. Incidence : 1457. Total cases : 434.

L’Alqueria d’Asnar. Incidence : 1419. Total cases : 29.

Ibi. Incidence : 1387. Total cases : 897.

Onil. Incidence : 1278. Total cases : 285.

Gorga. Incidence : 1204. Total cases : 7.

Villena . Incidence : 1154. Total cases : 1494.

Denia. Incidence : 1133. Total cases : 1760.

Wall of Alcoy. Incidence : 1126. Total cases : 317.

Salinas. Incidence : 1124. Total cases : 71.

Aggressive. Incidence : 1061. Total cases : 8.

Sax. Incidence : 1005. Total cases : 392.

Some of our local municipalities include:

Guardamar del Segura 39.09

Torrevieja 21.5

Orihuela 200.22

Pilar de la Horadada 150.65

San Miguel de Salinas 99.44

Los Montesinos 20.13

San Fulgencio 12.73

Almoradi 254.77

Callosa de Segura 252.13

Elche 286