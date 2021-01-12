Humanists of Murcia Remembrance Day plaque and tree





Project Remembrance Day plaque and tree has now been completed by a small team of Humanists, Jon, Joan, Annie, Geoff and Audrey.

The original Remembrance Day plaque had been had been sitting peacefully in a park in Mazarrón for five years but fifteen months ago it was vandalised. Rather than buy a new one which, undoubtedly, would have been damaged, it was decided to find a venue where it is was likely to be safer. With the help of the Camposol Remembrance Day committee and Los Palacios Garden & Community group, a new location was located in the Camposol Remembrance Park.

A new plaque was commissioned and a jacaranda tree was bought. The group of five then set about digging a hole for the tree and watering it until the Garden Group were able to provide a supply. A ring of large rocks was added. Finally, a membrane was layed and twelve bags of white pebbles covered the area. A red bow was added to celebrate the winter solstice.

Winter solstice

The winter solstice was also celebrated at La Barraca restaurant by a select group of Humanists and walkers to round off the year.

Walks

Walks (easy and harder) may start up again if the regulations allow small groups to meet.