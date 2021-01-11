Trainer Nick over the moon with Eagle Ridge win





By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Nick Alexander is looking ahead to February to saddle Eagle Ridge again – after winning at Musselburgh on New Year’s day.

“New Year’s day at Musselburgh was very different this year – but I was still over the moon with Eagle Ridge winning by a nose after a tough battle,” said Kinneston, Fife based Nick.

“The race probably did come a little soon for him, but he is very game and honest.

“A little rest for him now – before hopefully reappearing at Musselburgh in early February,” said Nick.

“On the same card Arnica put up a career best to finish second and Racing Pulse took a step forward, to finish sixth,” said Nick, who has suffered from cancelled meetings due to the bad weather.

“It has been disappointing to lose fixtures, due to meetings being abandoned, adding to the daily challenges.

“However, it is not a bad thing to have a proper cold snap each winter.

“It’s meant to snuff out viruses in the animal population. Sadly, not the wretched COVID-19.

“Abandoned meetings at Musselburgh, Newcastle and Ayr, due to frost, has lead to plenty of valuable targets lost. “For a few of the horses we now face the triple whammy of having to travel much further to race in more competitive races – for half the prizemoney. Perhaps patience will prove the better policy.

“The team here have been doing a tremendous job keeping horses going in adverse circumstances, they appear fit and well and ready to do their best,” said Nick.

Racing continues, due to being under the Government’s elite sports category, albeit behind closed doors.

“We are extremely fortunate that racing has been allowed to continue as an elite sport.

“Owners cannot attend meetings for the time being and a day at the races as a trainer really does feel like a day at work, as it should.

“Stay safe and stay strong and pray that life improves soon for so many. We will beat this,” added Nick.

