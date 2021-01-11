



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja City Council has completed the installation of a ‘welcome’ to Torrevieja in situ at a roundabout on the CV-905.

The Torrevieja signs are scheduled to be part of a promotion project by the Parks and Gardens area, directed by the mayor of contracting, Carmen Gómez.

The Welcome to Torrevieja signage are illuminated by ten led spotlights, powered by solar panels.

Welcome to Torrevieja signs have been undertaken on Orihuela Street, nearby Las Naciones Park and at the San Luis roundabout.

A Torrevieja signage is to be placed in situ on the CV-905 roundabout of Los Montesinos.