



By Andrew Atkinson

Former world snooker champion Mark Williams MBE hit out at the WPBSA governing body after two players were told they would not receive prizemoney from the first round of The Masters – due to testing positive for coronavirus.

“I think it’s terrible you don’t get your first round prizemoney for The Masters if you test positive,” said Williams, 45, drawn against Shaun Murphy in the first round.

A change of schedule was announced after after world number one Judd Trump and Jack Lisowski tested positive for COVID-19 – and withdrew from The Masters.

“You work hard all year to get into the top 16 players, and not get a penny through no fault of your own,” said former number one and three times world champion Williams.

“Or at least the qualifying player gets half and the reserve player gets half,” reasoned Williams.

Jack Lisowski who misses The Masters that has a £750,000 prize fund during January 10-17, said: “Thanks for all of your kind messages. I’m feeling fine and haven’t had any symptoms.

“I’ve been working hard in practise, and only had one day off since the last tournament.

“I’m gutted to be missing The Masters. It’s such a tough time for everyone, but stay strong.”