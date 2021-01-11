



By Andrew Atkinson

The FFCV has postponed all football in territorial competitions until January 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

At statement from the FFCV said: “The Valencian Community Soccer Federation has decided to postpone all the territorial competitions underway until January 31 in all modalities (soccer and futsal).

“The FFCV thus intends to be in solidarity with the current situation in the Valencian Community, which is going through some difficult times.

“In addition, there is a large closure of council facilities by municipalities during the month of January, which would hinder the normal development of competitions.

“For this reason, the FFCV has opted for the prudence of resuming territorial competitions after January 31.

“This decision also helps to alleviate the health pressure of the injured in the face of the increase in hospitalised by COVID in the Community, that has occurred.

“However, during these weeks it will be possible to play postponed matches, whenever possible, with the aim of updating the calendars of all the competitions.

“The FFCV makes all its resources (facilities and personnel) available to the Generalitat Valenciana to help during these difficult moments.”

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 games at the weekend postponed included CD Montesinos v CD Benijofar at the Municipal Stadium.

Leaders UD Aspense A v third place Atletico de Catral in a top of the table clash; second place CF Rafal v eleventh placed Callosa Deportivo CF.

CD Cox, sitting in ninth, versus thirteenth place Monnegre Mutamaxe; bottom club Aspe UD A v seventh place Hondon Nieves CF.

Tenth place Racing San Miguel versus twelfth place CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, and sixth place CF Deportivo Orihuela v eighth place Sporting Dolores CF.