



By Andrew Atkinson

The coronavirus outbreak has cost the Spain community tourism industry financially to the tune of €685m with the no show of foreign visitors. International figures published for arrivals show a 73% decrease up to November 2020.

Hosbec claims to extend the ERTE to all of 2021 and direct aid to the sector.

Flights to and from Spain have suffered severely amid to the COVID-19 movement restrictions imposed.

Cancellation of a plethora of flights within the industry has limited flights arrivals from throughout Europe.

The Valencian Community financial loss figures is €6,685 million as at November, 2020, according to the latest data from the INE on border movements and tourist spending.